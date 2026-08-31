Water sustainability must go beyond Vision 2030

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Water infrastructure must be accompanied by proper maintenance and accountable management. [Courtesy]

Water is one of the most basic necessities of life, yet for millions of Kenyans, reliable access to clean and safe water remains far from guaranteed. The contradiction is difficult to ignore: Kenya can experience devastating floods in one season and water shortages in another.

The problem, therefore, may not simply be a lack of rain. It is also about how we capture, store, manage and distribute the water we receive.

From Budalangi and Nyando to parts of Nairobi and the eastern region, heavy rains have repeatedly caused flooding, while the same areas can face prolonged dry spells once the rains disappear. This raises an important question: are we facing a water scarcity problem, or a failure to manage the water available to us?

Kenya has invested in dams and other water infrastructure intended to capture rainwater, but more needs to be done to ensure that this resource is not lost. Water sustainability should no longer be treated as a seasonal conversation. It should be a long-term national priority extending beyond the timelines of Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks universal access to water and sanitation by 2030.

The responsibility cannot rest with government and international organizations alone. The private sector, communities, financial institutions and civil society all have a role to play in building a water-secure Kenya.

There are already examples of private-sector interventions that demonstrate what can be achieved. Sidian Bank, through its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, has supported water access by providing storage tanks to communities and schools in water-stressed areas, including Isiolo, Meru, Mbeere, Teso South, Cherangani and Busia. Plans to expand the programme through borehole development could further improve access in areas facing persistent shortages.

Such interventions should not, however, be viewed simply through the lens of corporate social responsibility. Their real value lies in their impact on people's daily lives.

When a school has reliable access to water, children spend less time searching for it and more time learning. When families have adequate water storage, they are better able to maintain hygiene. And when women and girls no longer have to spend hours walking long distances in search of water, that time can be redirected towards education, employment and income-generating activities.

This is why water policy must be measured not only by the number of dams, boreholes or tanks constructed, but by the lives and opportunities improved as a result.

Access to clean water should not depend on where someone lives, their economic status or their political connections. It is a basic foundation for health, education, dignity and economic development.

Kenya also needs to strengthen water harvesting and storage at household, institutional and community levels. Floodwater that destroys homes and infrastructure during the rainy season should not simply become a forgotten resource once the skies clear. Better planning, investment in storage and efficient distribution systems can help bridge the gap between periods of excess and scarcity.

At the same time, water infrastructure must be accompanied by proper maintenance and accountable management. Building infrastructure without ensuring that it remains functional risks turning valuable investments into abandoned projects.

The conversation about water and sanitation must therefore move beyond 2030. Meeting SDG 6 should not be treated as the finish line. It should be the foundation for a longer-term national strategy for water security.

Government must lead this effort, but it cannot do it alone. Partnerships with the private sector, development organizations, communities and local institutions will be essential.

Ultimately, the success of Kenya's water agenda should be judged by simple questions: Can a child attend school without spending hours fetching water? Can a mother access enough water without sacrificing her livelihood? Can families maintain basic hygiene without worrying about tomorrow's supply?

Every investment in clean and reliable water is an investment in people. Kenya must therefore think beyond Vision 2030 and build a water and sanitation system that can serve generations to come.

- The writer is the Head of Institutional Banking at SIDIAN Bank