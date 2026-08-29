Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

South Africa's xenophobic resurgence is a test of our collective conscience

By Dennis Wendo | Aug. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
South Africa’s xenophobic resurgence tests Africa’s commitment to unity, human dignity and lawful migration. [File Courtesy]

The resurgence of xenophobic violence in South Africa is more than an isolated security concern. It is a painful reminder that Africa’s enduring dream of unity remains fragile and, at times, elusive. Every attack against a fellow African diminishes not only the victim but also the ideals upon which our continent seeks to build its future.

For decades, Pan-Africanism has embodied the aspiration of a continent united by shared history, mutual respect and collective prosperity. This vision is reflected in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area and the growing commitment among African states to promote trade, investment and the lawful movement of people across borders.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

South Africa Xenophobia Pan-Africanism and African Unity Xenophobia Xenophobic Violence in South Africa
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Sports
By Seth Enos
51 mins ago
Two held in Uganda, third arrested in Nairobi over Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Aga Khan Fund leads Jubilee's Sh145m interim dividend as half-year profit rises 13pc
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved