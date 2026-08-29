South Africa's xenophobic resurgence is a test of our collective conscience

South Africa’s xenophobic resurgence tests Africa’s commitment to unity, human dignity and lawful migration. [File Courtesy]

The resurgence of xenophobic violence in South Africa is more than an isolated security concern. It is a painful reminder that Africa’s enduring dream of unity remains fragile and, at times, elusive. Every attack against a fellow African diminishes not only the victim but also the ideals upon which our continent seeks to build its future.

For decades, Pan-Africanism has embodied the aspiration of a continent united by shared history, mutual respect and collective prosperity. This vision is reflected in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area and the growing commitment among African states to promote trade, investment and the lawful movement of people across borders.