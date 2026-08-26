Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Are planes becoming supermarkets?

By XN Iraki | Aug. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Planes have fascinated me since childhood. They flew over our homes at night and left trails during the day. Occasionally, jet fighters from Nakuru to Nanyuki left sonic booms that frightened us as children. Small, low-flying planes ruled the day and rarely flew at night.

Helicopters were fewer. Many places and schools named “Kiandege” indicate planes and  airstrips were common before uhuru in the white highlands.

We dreamt of either flying in planes or flying planes as pilots. Curiously, all boys dreamt of becoming pilots till they met simultaneous equations and quadratic equations around Form Two.

My dream was even bigger: to design jet fighters like the ones that flew over our grazing lands overlooking the Rift Valley and its lakes in the white highlands.

That dream turned into a nightmare in a technical school; I didn’t even design a spear. But I learned of Bernoulli’s principle in physics and how a plane flies both at normal and supersonic speeds, beyond the speed of light or sound.

Today I think more of the business part of planes, not the technical part, despite visiting Boeing and Airbus plants in Hamburg and Seattle. How much would a new plane cost? What is its profit margin?

What is the best ticket price that will make a plane full? Why do we charge passengers for overweight baggage and not pay them to carry underweight baggage? Why not set a luggage exchange to match “light travellers" with overweight ones?

 How profitable are airlines? What percentage of the Kenyan population has ever flown? Why is flying still prestigious more than a century after the plane was invented?

More curiously is why planes have become supermarkets. They have catalogues for passengers to purchase high-value goods, mostly perfumes and electronics. Plane passengers are usually high-end citizens, hence likely to buy such items.

The plane is a captive market, just like big buses in the past when all sorts of products were hawked. Economists will label “hawking” in planes or matatus economies or scope, doing more with the same resources.

Plane supermarkets have been driven by competitiveness in the industry, particularly after Covid-19.  I also noted plane food rations have become smaller.

And you buy food and drinks on domestic flights. I recall planes rivaling five-star hotels in the early 2000s when I first flew.

That is how competitive forces push businesses to innovate, and not always to the advantage of consumers. You can now even buy a better seat or internet bundles on a plane.

That plane you see flying overhead is not just a means of transport. It’s a miniature supermarket.

Does that dilute the prestige of flying or make it cooler? Next time you take a flight, enjoy shopping too!

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Jet Fighters Boeing Airbus Pilots
.

Latest Stories

Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
National
By Okumu Modachi
3 hrs ago
Leadership: The tomorrow that youths were promised is today
Opinion
By Flavier Momanyi
3 hrs ago
Africa's aviation opportunity is real, but margins remain brutal
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
By Benard Sanga 3 hrs ago
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved