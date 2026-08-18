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Kenya's Jekyll and Hyde moment: Bright on paper, broken on practice

By Dennis Kabaara | Aug. 18, 2026
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President William Ruto during the launch of The National Conversation - Beyond 20230 at KICC, Nairobi. August 12th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

In a Kenya of contrasts, we have big dreams and big realities. Let’s use recent events to illustrate.

Last week we learnt at the launch of a national conversation beyond 2030 that the political pillar, at 88.2 per cent implementation, scored highest of Vision 2030’s constituent elements; outpacing foundations and enablers at 61.6 per cent, the social pillar at 59.5 per cent and the economic pillar at 55.5 per cent.  Yet, in the same week we observed incendiary diatribes across the political divide while witnessing more “goonism” as 2027 looms large amidst our first world reverie. 

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Kenya Vision 2030 Vision 2060 National development Kenya's Economic Development
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