In a social media-driven world, complaint handling can make or break a reputation

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Social media has transformed customer complaints and made claims handling a critical reputation-management function for insurance companies.[Courtesy]

Until very recently, anyone wishing to complain about a company’s service, particularly when dealing with a large corporation, had very limited options. One could either drop a letter into a complaint box or somehow find a way of getting the grievance published in a newspaper. The latter was generally more effective because it placed the issue directly in the public domain, increasing the likelihood that a senior executive would take notice. For most people, however, the complaint box was the only available avenue, an opaque process that offered little assurance that concerns would reach the right people or receive a timely response.

Then came social media. Social media fundamentally altered the balance of power between consumers and corporations. It gave ordinary people an unprecedented ability to publicly share their experiences and place complaints directly before companies, regulators, journalists and potential customers. Complaint resolution processes that once took weeks or months can now happen in minutes.

Meanwhile, as reputational risks grew, companies became more responsive. Today, many organisations monitor their social media channels around the clock because they understand that a delayed response can quickly escalate into a public relations crisis. A single post can attract thousands of views within hours, while a viral complaint can shape public perceptions of a brand long before the company has had an opportunity to present its side of the story.

Few industries are more exposed to this reality than insurance.

Insurance companies routinely deal with customers who are under stress following accidents, illnesses, fires, thefts, floods, or other losses. In such situations, emotions are naturally heightened. As such, when a claim is delayed or rejected, policyholders often feel frustrated and, in some cases, betrayed. And although insurers often have legitimate grounds for their decisions based on policy terms and conditions, their technical explanations rarely fit into a social media post. What reaches the public is the often simplified narrative along the lines of "I paid premiums for years, and my insurer refused to help when I needed them most."

Unfortunately, in the court of public opinion, that narrative spreads quite rapidly. All it takes is one influential individual with a substantial following to share their experience in a manner that favours their perspective. Whether or not important context is missing, the story can quickly reach hundreds of thousands of people. For observers who are not familiar with the details of the claim, the perception of unfair treatment often becomes the reality.

This is why claims handling must be treated as a reputation management function as well. Poor claims handling can become a significant reputational liability. Delayed communication, inconsistent explanations, unresolved disputes, and a lack of empathy during difficult moments often generate more customer resentment than the actual claim outcome. In many cases, customers are more willing to accept an unfavourable decision if they believe they have been treated fairly or informed clearly throughout the process.

Conversely, a poorly managed claims experience can create lasting damage that extends far beyond a single policyholder. Negative reviews and public complaints remain online indefinitely, influencing prospective customers long after the original dispute has been resolved. As such, in a highly competitive market where trust is the industry's most valuable asset, reputational damage can ultimately be costlier than the claim itself.

There’s also an opportunity hidden within this challenge.

Forward-looking insurers are beginning to recognise that public complaints and negative reviews can become trust-building opportunities. A complaint that is promptly handled demonstrates accountability. It shows potential customers that the company is willing to engage and seek solutions when problems arise. In fact, consumers often pay close attention not to the complaint itself, but to how a company responds. Silence, defensiveness, or dismissiveness often validate the complainant's narrative and deepen public scepticism.

As such, the most effective organizations treat complaints as valuable feedback. They use recurring grievances to identify weaknesses and invest in faster dispute resolution mechanisms. Most importantly, they recognize that every customer interaction has the potential to either strengthen or weaken trust.

The writer is the General Manager- Marketing at Minet Kenya