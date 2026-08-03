Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Batuk saga

By Njahira Gitahi | Aug. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
BATUK soldiers during a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth Windsor II conducted by Reverend Anthony Thompson in Nanyuki .[File, Standard]

For the past week, debate has raged over the future of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) in Laikipia. As discussions over the Kenya–United Kingdom Defence Cooperation Agreement continue, strong arguments have been made for why BATUK needs to leave the country entirely, citing the atrocities that the region has faced over the years at the hands of the Army, as well as the signalling that the presence of the Army speaks to the fact that colonialism has perhaps never ended.

However, many residents of Nanyuki have expressed concern that the departure of British troops would devastate the local economy. Entire local economies have, over decades, been structured around the predictable arrival of thousands of British soldiers each year. Residents argue that Nanyuki is essentially a military town, an the departure of this primary source of income and business would result in economic collapse.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

BATUK Exit Debate Economic Dependence Questioned Justice for Agnes Wanjiru Kenya's Sovereignty and Accountability
.

Latest Stories

Nyoro: Why Vision 2060 may not match Vision 2030
Nyoro: Why Vision 2060 may not match Vision 2030
National
By Ronald Kipruto
54 mins ago
Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
National
By Amos Kiarie and Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
By Amos Kiarie and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
Uhuru's move as Azimio La Umoja borrows from past coalitions' matrix
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Uhuru's move as Azimio La Umoja borrows from past coalitions' matrix
Azimio Coalition admits more political formations, moves to solidify support across the country ahead of 2027
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Azimio Coalition admits more political formations, moves to solidify support across the country ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved