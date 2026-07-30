Noise pollution threatening marine life in the Western Indian Ocean

Audio By Vocalize

Humpback whales around the Indian Ocean waters at the Coast.[File Standard]

The conflict in the Middle East has led to a surge in marine cargo traffic, with more ships rerouted to Mombasa and Lamu, according to the Kenya Ports Authority. While this brings economic benefits to Kenya and the region, it also exposes a significant but often overlooked environmental issue: Underwater ocean noise.

Many marine species depend on sound for survival. Whales, dolphins, fish, and invertebrates use acoustic signals to communicate, navigate, find food, locate mates, and avoid predators. When ship and industrial noise overwhelm these natural soundscapes, entire ecosystems get disrupted.

Underwater noise requires greater attention, especially in the Western Indian Ocean, which is one of the world’s most biologically diverse marine regions. Spanning Somalia to South Africa and including Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles, this area supports over 65 million people who rely one way or other on healthy oceans for their livelihoods.

As we speak, the world faces critically interconnected crises of biodiversity loss, pollution, and climate change. Healthy oceans are vital in addressing these challenges. Coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass meadows support marine life and store significant amounts of carbon. Protecting marine ecosystems is, therefore, essential for coastal communities and climate resilience.

However, underwater noise continues to rise as global shipping, offshore industries, and coastal development expand. Scientists, Multilateral Environmental conventions, and international organisations, such as the Convention on Biological Diversity, the International Whaling Commission, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the Convention on Migratory Species, have repeatedly called for urgent action to reduce ocean noise.

The High Ambition Coalition for a Quiet Ocean promotes international cooperation, policy development, and technological solutions to reduce ocean noise. Membership is voluntary and free, but no Western Indian Ocean countries have so far joined this initiative. This gap presents an opportunity.

To implement effective mitigation, we must first understand the scale of the problem. This requires investment in research and monitoring, as well as collaboration among governments, scientists, coastal communities, and civil society to gather data on how underwater noise affects regional marine species.

These efforts demand political will, financial investment, and international cooperation. They also provide an opportunity to strengthen marine conservation and ensure economic development does not compromise ocean health.

As governments, businesses, and conservation organisations convene at the Our Ocean Conference, there is an opportunity to prioritise underwater noise on the regional agenda.

The Western Indian Ocean is one of the world's great marine treasures. Preserving its productivity, health, and acoustic environment for marine life will require collaboration, scientific research, and sustained commitment.

The sounds beneath the waves may be invisible to us, but for the species that depend on them, they are nothing less than the siren of an approaching hurricane.

Ben Wandago is Country Director for Kenya at the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW)