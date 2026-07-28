From scarcity to scale: What Africa can learn from India's agricultural transformation

Food security is often framed as a question of production. Yet at its core, it is about something far more fundamental: how societies organise themselves to ensure that food remains reliably available, accessible, and affordable. In that sense, food is not only a commodity.
It is a public good, central to economic stability, social cohesion, and national resilience.
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