Literature's timeless warning against politics of violence

Audio By Vocalize

Civilisations do not collapse in a single afternoon. They die slowly. They bleed internally long before they fall publicly. By the time the walls come down, the foundations have already given way. The dramatic collapse that history records is merely the final echo of a moral decay that literature warned about centuries earlier.

Literature remains one of humanity’s richest archives of political wisdom. It reminds us that violence is never merely an act; it is a philosophy. Once accepted as a legitimate instrument of public life, it gradually reshapes the character of a nation.

Chinua Achebe understood this enduring truth. Things Fall Apart is often read as a story of colonial conquest. Yet the novel poses a more unsettling question: was Umuofia conquered because strangers arrived, or because its own moral foundations had already begun to crack? Colonialism exploited weakness; it did not create it.

Okonkwo embodies that weakness. Haunted by the fear of resembling his gentle father, he mistakes violence for courage and brutality for leadership. He strikes where he should persuade and intimidates where he should listen. His greatest failing is not physical strength but moral blindness.

History repeatedly confirms these insights. The Roman Republic yielded to political gangs before emperors seized power. Rwanda descended into genocide after hatred became organised politics. Somalia’s institutions crumbled beneath decades of conflict. Liberia and Sierra Leone paid dearly for civil wars that consumed generations. Syria became a battlefield when dialogue gave way to force. South Sudan discovered that independence means little where violence replaces democratic negotiation.

The lesson is remarkably consistent. Nations rarely perish because enemies become stronger. They perish because citizens gradually lose confidence in law, institutions and dialogue.

Kenya cannot assume immunity. The 2007–08 post-election violence remains a painful reminder of how swiftly political competition can descend into national tragedy. More than 1,000 people died, hundreds of thousands were displaced and communities were torn apart. Dialogue eventually restored calm, yet the psychological scars remain.

Recent events suggest an alarming familiarity with intimidation. Hired gangs disrupt political meetings while young people are recruited to attack opponents rather than build livelihoods. Such incidents are increasingly treated as an inevitable feature of democracy. Nothing could be more dangerous.

Ngugi wa Thiong’o reminds us that authoritarianism survives because fear gradually becomes ordinary. Citizens adjust to intimidation until silence appears natural. Violence succeeds not only because perpetrators exist, but because spectators get accustomed to their presence.

The greatest casualty is neither the politician nor the political party. It is the young citizen whose energy, intelligence and ambition are purchased for a day’s violence. Instead of constructing roads, factories and businesses, youthful strength is diverted into destroying the very society that ought to guarantee its future. Frantz Fanon warned that frustrated youth can easily become instruments of political manipulation. Africa continues to ignore that warning at enormous cost.