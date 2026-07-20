Inside Millennials' analogue faith vs Gen Z digital minds

A humorous take on the clash between traditional values and Gen Z's digital mindset. [Courtesy]

Village wisdom, where truth walks barefoot, has lately found itself standing at a very unusual crossroads. On one path walks the older generation carrying a Bible under one arm, a jembe over the shoulder, and enough proverbs to settle every argument. On the other walks Gen Z, armed with an iPhone, artificial intelligence, unlimited data bundles and an unlimited supply of questions. Both are convinced they are headed in the right direction. Both are equally convinced the other has completely lost the map.

Gen Z does not merely question the past; they examine it like village children surrounding an abandoned colonial tractor, wondering how such a gigantic machine ever moved. They observe traditions like scientists studying a rare species that somehow escaped extinction, yet insists on reproducing itself every Sunday. It is fascination wrapped in disbelief.