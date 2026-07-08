Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Show me your scoring engine, I'll show you your loan book

By James Mungai | Jul. 8, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Walk into any credit department at month-end, and the scene is familiar: a controller juggling between three phones, ageing reports piling up, and the quiet frustration of chasing money that left the business long ago.

We call it “collections.” We fund it, staff it, and measure it — yet we have the sequence wrong. After years of recovering debt for a living, I have learned this truth: by the time an account reaches my desk, the outcome was usually decided much earlier.

The money was not lost when the customer defaulted; it was lost when they were on boarded, when the scoring engine reviewed their Know Your Customer (KYC) and said “yes.” Everything after that is merely the bill arriving.

Put plainly, your receivables and loan book are shaped less by how hard you collect and more by the scoring engine you use to onboard. Get that gate right and recovery becomes easier. Get it wrong, and no collections army will save you.

For years, Kenyan lenders have relied on outdated scoring engines: an ID card, sometimes a payslip, a bureau check that mainly shows who has already failed, and an officer’s instinct. That engine was not built for the economy we serve today.

The trader managing M-Pesa float, the bodaboda rider, the Sacco member, and the SME waiting 90 days for a corporate invoice often have thin or invisible files.  A traditional engine either rejects the good customer you need or approves the bad risk you will meet eighteen months later in a lawyer’s suit. We call the result a collections failure. In truth, it is an onboarding failure that simply took time to mature.

What a real engine sees. A modern engine does not ask, “who has failed before?” It asks, “how does this customer handle money today?” It combines signals the old gate ignored: mobile-money patterns, till and POS turnover, utility-payment discipline, trade-credit behaviour, Sacco history, and telco data — all with the customer’s consent and through permissioned access, not surveillance.

It learns over time, flags applicants drifting toward distress before they miss a payment and identifies thin-file traders the bureau never saw. The effect compounds: a weak gate produces a weak book; a sharp gate quietly pays for itself again and again.

This is a boardroom decision, not an information technology assignment. A scoring engine is more than a software to deploy; it is the gate that either admits risk into the business or keeps it out before it damages cash flow, provisions, capital, and reputation.

It must therefore be governed with explainable decisions, clear audit trails, and bias-corrected rather than automated. An engine you cannot explain becomes an auditor’s concern; one you can explain becomes a competitive advantage.

I have said it often enough to risk repetition: African businesses rarely fail because opportunity is absent. They fail because liquidity is weak and credit systems are weaker. The graveyard is not filled with firms that lacked customers; it is filled with firms that admitted the wrong ones and exhausted themselves chasing payment.

So, ask one honest question at your next credit meeting: of the debt we are pursuing today, how much should never have been on boarded? Pull the file. The answer will discipline every decision that follows. Collections will always matter, but the strongest recovery strategy is not built after default; it is decided at the gate, before the first shilling leaves the door.

 The writer is a Certified Public Accountant and founder of Marathon Debt Recovery Ltd

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Debt Recovery Scoring Engine Loan Defaulters
.

Latest Stories

Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Editorial
By Editorial
3 hrs ago
You do not have to hire goons, terrorise Kenyans to win elections
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
KPA unveils Sh1.4b port upgrade with helicopter, smart traffic system
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hrs ago
Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved