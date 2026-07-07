Kenya's rare earth wealth: A national treasure that must not be surrendered

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Mining activities at Base Titanium in Kwale County. [File, Standard]

The growing global interest in Kenya's rare earth minerals should serve as a wake-up call to every citizen. The world's major powers are not interested in these resources by accident. They understand something that many developing countries have learned too late: Whoever controls strategic minerals will shape the future of industry, technology, energy, and military power.

Rare earth elements are among the most valuable strategic resources in the modern world. They are essential components in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, advanced electronics, artificial intelligence infrastructure, telecommunications networks, semiconductors, and industrial manufacturing. As the world races toward a high-technology future, demand for these minerals continues to grow.

However, their importance extends far beyond commercial and industrial applications. Rare earth minerals are indispensable to modern military capability. They are used in advanced fighter aircraft, missile guidance systems, radar technology, military satellites, secure communications equipment, electronic warfare systems, drones, laser targeting devices, and next-generation defence platforms. Modern military superiority is increasingly dependent on access to reliable supplies of rare earth elements.

This explains why the world's major powers treat rare earth minerals not merely as commodities but as strategic assets. Nations understand that future economic competitiveness and national security will depend upon secure access to these resources. The global competition for rare earth supplies is therefore not simply a commercial contest; it is a contest for technological leadership, industrial dominance, and strategic influence.

It is within this context that Kenya must understand the significance of its own mineral wealth. If the country possesses commercially viable rare earth deposits, those resources represent far more than a source of immediate revenue. They constitute a strategic national asset capable of influencing the country's economic trajectory for generations.

History offers important lessons. Many resource-rich nations have allowed valuable assets to leave their shores with little benefit accruing to citizens. Others have transformed natural resource wealth into long-term prosperity through careful planning, sovereign wealth funds, industrial policies, and strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and innovation.

The example of Norway remains particularly instructive. Rather than treating oil as a short-term source of government revenue, Norway established a sovereign wealth framework designed to convert finite natural resources into permanent national wealth. Future generations became stakeholders in the management of national resources.

Kenya should pursue a similar vision. Rare earth minerals should not simply be extracted and exported in raw form. They should become the foundation of a broader national development strategy that prioritises value addition, industrialisation, technology transfer, job creation, and long-term investment.

This is why transparency and public participation are not optional. The Constitution recognises that sovereignty belongs to the people. Natural resources are held in trust on behalf of citizens and future generations. Decisions concerning strategic national assets cannot be made exclusively through executive negotiations or arrangements involving foreign governments, multinational corporations, or multilateral institutions.

The Kenyan people must be fully informed and actively involved in determining how these resources are managed. Parliament must exercise robust oversight. Regulatory institutions must operate independently and transparently. Every agreement concerning exploration, extraction, processing, licensing, or commercialisation should be subjected to public scrutiny. The stakes are too high for anything less.

The question facing Kenya is not whether international investors or foreign governments will express interest in our mineral wealth. That interest is inevitable. The real question is whether Kenya will negotiate from a position of national confidence and strategic foresight or whether it will repeat the mistakes that have left many resource-rich nations poor despite immense natural wealth.

Rare earth minerals may become one of the most consequential assets in Kenya's history. Their management will determine whether they become a source of sustainable prosperity or another lost opportunity.

The Democratic Party of Kenya believes that these resources must be protected as a strategic national inheritance. They belong not only to today's citizens but also to generations yet unborn. Any policy concerning their development must therefore place national sovereignty, public participation, transparency, and long-term national interest above all other considerations.

Kenya's mineral wealth should not merely enrich the present. It should secure the future.

Mr Muturi is Democratic Party of Kenya's Party Leader