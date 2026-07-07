Theory of KK's 2023-2027 as its Marking Scheme

As the 2026 Football World Cup (FWC) proceeds through the current last-16 knockout stages, it is worth reflecting on my different prediction made at the time of last year’s Tanzania election, that, if theirs was the quarter-final of regional electoral violence, Uganda’s in 2026 would be the semi-final and Kenya’s in 2027 the final. It turns out that Uganda’s was far less violent. With “goonism” clearly established as today’s “go-to” political tool, will Kenya still be the final violence? Will goons be used to intimidate and harass the people to suppress the vote with violence?
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