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Theory of KK's 2023-2027 as its Marking Scheme

By Dennis Kabaara | Jul. 7, 2026
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Then DP and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, now President, William Ruto, during the launch of the KK manifesto at Moi International Sports Centre. [File, Standard]

As the 2026 Football World Cup (FWC) proceeds through the current last-16 knockout stages, it is worth reflecting on my different prediction made at the time of last year’s Tanzania election, that, if theirs was the quarter-final of regional electoral violence, Uganda’s in 2026 would be the semi-final and Kenya’s in 2027 the final.  It turns out that Uganda’s was far less violent.  With “goonism” clearly established as today’s “go-to” political tool, will Kenya still be the final violence?  Will goons be used to intimidate and harass the people to suppress the vote with violence?

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Related Topics

Kenya Kwanza 2027 General Election Political Accountability Political Goons
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