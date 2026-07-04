Kenya is a colony of Bretton Woods system despite sovereignty claims

As the fiscal year starts, there seems to be a sigh of relief at the hierarchy of Treasury with the unlocking of about Sh161.8 billion (US$1.25 billion) credit facility from the World Bank.
This after days of stalemate with both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over public debt disclosures and a supposed insider report on questionable governance practices.
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