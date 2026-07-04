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Kenya is a colony of Bretton Woods system despite sovereignty claims

By Patrick Muinde | Jul. 4, 2026
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World Bank President Ajay Banga shakes hands with President William Ruto during the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris on June 23, 2023. [AFP] 

As the fiscal year starts, there seems to be a sigh of relief at the hierarchy of Treasury with the unlocking of about Sh161.8 billion (US$1.25 billion) credit facility from the World Bank.

This after days of stalemate with both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over public debt disclosures and a supposed insider report on questionable governance practices.

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Bretton Woods System World Bank Funding IMF Loans Kenya’s Public Debt
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