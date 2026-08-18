Four days trapped: Six miners feared dead in Turkana gold mine collapse

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Four days after miners were trapped inside a gold mine gorge in Naduat, Nakalale Ward, fears are growing that the number of people underground could be far higher than initially reported.



The six miners are believed to have been trapped on Friday after the gorge collapsed, triggering a rescue operation led by local residents familiar with the difficult terrain.



Security officers, Turkana County Government officials and the Kenya Red Cross have visited the area as efforts continue to establish the extent of the incident.

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