Airline disruption is structural reality of post-Covid aviation

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Kenya Airways planes at JKIA in Nairobi. Airlines are increasingly investing in structured disruption management programmes. [File, Standard]

In aviation, disruption is no longer an exception—it has become an operational reality. Every day, airlines contend with an intricate mix of adverse weather, aircraft technical defects, air traffic flow restrictions, airport congestion, crew limitations, security events and other unforeseen circumstances. While many of these factors lie beyond an airline's direct control, the effectiveness of the response ultimately determines the impact on passengers, operational performance and commercial outcomes.

An airline disruption is any unplanned event that prevents passengers from completing their journeys as scheduled. Whether in the form of a cancellation, significant delay, missed connection or aircraft diversion, disruptions rarely remain confined to a single flight. Instead, they trigger a chain reaction across an airline's network, requiring aircraft repositioning, crew rescheduling, passenger re-accommodation, ground resource reallocation and continuous coordination among airlines, airports, ground handling agents, air navigation service providers, regulators and other stakeholders within the aviation ecosystem.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, disruption has evolved from an occasional operational challenge into a structural feature of global aviation. Although passenger demand has recovered strongly, the industry's capacity has struggled to keep pace. Aircraft manufacturers continue to face significant order backlogs, while persistent supply chain constraints and shortages of critical maintenance components continue to limit fleet availability.

These structural constraints, coupled with weather events, airport congestion, air traffic management restrictions, labour shortages and evolving geopolitical risks, have reduced operational flexibility. Airlines today operate leaner networks with minimal spare aircraft and crew capacity. Consequently, even relatively minor disruptions can quickly cascade across multiple flights and airports, magnifying operational complexity and increasing recovery costs.

Among the many operational causes of disruption, bird strikes remain one of the most unpredictable and consequential. Occurring predominantly during take-off and landing, bird strikes can result in engine damage, cracked windscreens, structural dents and other technical defects requiring immediate inspection and repair. While some incidents require only routine maintenance, others—particularly those involving engine replacement—can ground an aircraft for weeks or even months, disrupting aircraft rotations, crew schedules and passenger itineraries throughout the network.

Recognising that disruption is now an operational certainty rather than an exception, airlines are increasingly investing in structured disruption management programmes. The objective is not necessarily to eliminate every disruption—many causes remain beyond an airline's control—but to minimise operational impact and restore customer confidence through timely communication, coordinated decision-making and consistent service recovery.

Disruption management has become an enterprise-wide capability requiring collaboration across flight operations, airport operations, engineering, commercial, customer experience, network planning and corporate communications. Equally important is seamless coordination with airports, ground handling agents, air navigation service providers, security agencies, immigration authorities and other service providers whose collective actions determine the speed and effectiveness of operational recovery.

Experience consistently demonstrates that passengers are generally willing to accept disruption when it is explained honestly, managed professionally and accompanied by timely support.

Mr Gathogo is the Head of Domestic and International Airports, Kenya Airways