Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Police officers were the real threat on June 25

By Editorial | Jun. 29, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Gen Z members gathered at Uhuru Park Nairobi to honor comrades killed during anti-tax protests on July 7, 2024. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The violence that many feared would happen during the second commemoration of the June 25, 2024, protests last week did not materialise.

The protests did not take off as expected after police officers barricaded all routes to Nairobi's Central Business District and ensured protesters did not assemble or get to town. Many of those who attempted to were arrested and later arraigned.

The fact that the police effectively banned the protests without any court order is a matter that should concern every Kenyan who values constitutional freedoms. The right to picket, demonstrate, and present petitions to public authorities is not a privilege dispensed at the discretion of the Inspector General of Police. It is a fundamental right enshrined in Article 37 of the Constitution, and it comes with the force of the supreme law behind it.

What happened on Thursday was police suppression disguised as public order management. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had publicly assured Kenyans that Thursday would be a normal working day. Yet the public transport system in Nairobi's CBD ground to a halt, matatus were turned away from their routes, and the city centre was effectively placed under an undeclared lockdown enforced by heavily armed officers.

Businesses lost revenue. Commuters were stranded, and people were locked out of their workplaces. The contradiction between what the government said and what it did speaks to either spectacular incompetence or deliberate deception, neither of which reflects well on an administration that routinely invokes the rule of law when convenient.

More alarming was the brazen contempt of court that characterised Thursday's police deployment. Kenyan courts have issued clear directions that officers managing demonstrations must be in uniform and resort only to tear gas and rubber bullets where proportionate force is unavoidable.

Yet Nairobians watched in disbelief as plainclothes officers, some with faces covered, roamed the streets detaining unarmed citizens. To make matters worse, some human rights activists were abducted and tortured. There was also an attempt to abduct a Standard Media Group editor.

The concealing of identities was deliberate, as they knew they were operating outside the law. This open contempt of court orders demands a judicial response.

The police exist to serve the public. Their mandate on any protest day is to escort peaceful demonstrators, maintain order, and prevent criminal elements from hijacking a constitutional exercise. None of that happened. Instead, officers brutalised unarmed protesters and made a mockery of the very institutions they are sworn to uphold. The police became the threat they were deployed to guard against.

There is a need for independent investigations into Thursday's police conduct to identify and prosecute the officers who violated court orders. The government must issue an unequivocal public commitment to respect the Bill of Rights and stop trampling on democratic rights.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

June 25 Protests Government Accountability Police Brutality Constitutional Rights
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must refuse to receive rejected EU asylum seekers
Kenya must refuse to receive rejected EU asylum seekers
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
2 hrs ago
Kenya's press laws a colonial relic that should be done away with
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
2 hrs ago
Ruto's tiff with 'Standard' and the old story of a naked king
Opinion
By Javan Kilele
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mr President, why? Fresh abductions raise alarm over State repression
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Mr President, why? Fresh abductions raise alarm over State repression
Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction
How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims
Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Editor
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Editor
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved