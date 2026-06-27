Democracy without responsibility is becoming Kenya's costliest luxury

Human rights activists in Mombasa carry a symbolic coffin during a procession commemorating the second anniversary of the Gen Z protests on June 25, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Whoever said democracy is expensive may have had Kenya in mind. As the economy suffered another shutdown this week courtesy of the Gen Z protests second anniversary, I was reminded of two separate events from my college days from two separate geographical contexts.

The first was during my orientation at the University of Nairobi’s School of Business back in 1998. The then representative of Lower Kabete campus in the Students Organization of Nairobi University, Dennis Osodo, assured us the fresh men and women of the year, that absolute freedom was guaranteed at the university. However, it was the rejoinder to that statement that has remained with me over the years.