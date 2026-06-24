How to make your business enterprise finance-ready

There is a generally held notion that financing for the business begins when the money is needed; a large order arrives, stock needs replenishing, equipment must be purchased, or cash flow becomes tight. The business owner then approaches a bank, Sacco, microfinance institution, or other lenders with the hope that the application will be approved.
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