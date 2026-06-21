Kenya faces dilemma on online ban for minors

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A teenager in Kenya wakes up and checks their phone before speaking to anyone. Not all, but many. Within minutes, they are exposed to violence, sexualised images, and algorithm-driven content they did not choose. At the same time, that same phone is how they study and stay connected to the world.

That contradiction is driving governments to consider a bold response: banning social media for children under 16. The risks are real. But the solution is far more complicated than it first appears.

“Everything is permissible, but not everything is helpful.” Is what Paul says in 1 Corinthians 6:12. That warning captures the tension at the heart of digital childhood. Social media is not simply good or bad.

Australia has implemented a world-first law banning under-16s from major social media platforms with penalties of up to A$49.5 million for companies that fail to comply. The UK is preparing similar restrictions expected to take effect in 2027. But whether removing access achieves that aim remains contested.

The risks that motivate these policies are well documented. Research by Internet Matters found that 61 per cent of children aged 11 to 17 who use social media for news have encountered distressing and violent content. Of those exposed, 39 per cent reported feeling anxious or upset afterwards. These are not rare experiences. They reflect how algorithm-driven platforms amplify emotionally charged material to maximize engagement.

In Kenya, the concern is even more urgent because exposure is widespread and protection systems are limited. The Disrupting Harm research shows that a significant share of children aged 12 to 17 are online users, yet more than two-thirds have not received formal online safety training. Fewer than five per cent of children who experience online sexual exploitation report it to authorities or helplines.

These figures explain why governments are turning to strict legal measures. In Australia, enforcement responsibility lies with technology companies. The idea is simple: if platforms profit from engagement, they should also be responsible for preventing harm. However, this approach is not without major concerns.

UNICEF Australia has warned that age-based bans are not a silver bullet. While recognising the risks of social media, UNICEF argues that restricting access alone does not eliminate harm. Instead, it can push children into less regulated spaces where protections are weaker and risks are harder to manage. It also risks cutting off vulnerable children who rely on digital platforms for support, learning and connection.

Early evidence from countries testing stricter enforcement suggests another challenge. Many teenagers continue accessing platforms through workarounds such as fake age details, shared devices, or shifting to alternative apps.

There is also the issue of enforcement. Social media is not limited to a few platforms. It is embedded in gaming environments, messaging tools and content-sharing systems.

At the same time, critics of bans raise another argument. In Kenya, children face many urgent challenges beyond digital life. Food insecurity, school costs, unemployment in households, and limited access to healthcare are daily realities for millions of families.

From this perspective, regulating social media may appear less urgent than addressing survival needs. This argument is valid in terms of priorities. However, it does not make online safety less relevant. For many Kenyan children, digital spaces are now part of education.

Opponents of bans also highlight the benefits of social media. It provides learning resources, creative expression, and access to global communities. For young people in rural or marginalised areas, it can be a rare bridge to opportunity. A blanket ban risks excluding these children from those benefits.

Paul’s words remain useful in this debate. Everything is permissible, but not everything is helpful. The digital world is not something to be accepted blindly or rejected entirely. There must be a balance.

A blanket ban may appear decisive, but it risks being symbolic rather than effective. It may create the impression of safety while leaving the underlying systems unchanged.

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