Hope and doubt in state compensation plan

Listening to the State House speeches and reading the KNCHR Reparations Framework, I agree with transitional justice expert Tina Alai’s observation. While the moment is significant, it is not yet historic. What clarity does it offer victims and a nation traumatised by state violence and what must the State do next?
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