Why Tanzanians still side-eye Kenyans in modern day era

In the grand theatre of East African brotherhood, few productions have enjoyed such a long run as the Njonjo-Nyerere Feud; a deliciously invisible cold war fought not with tanks, but with stinging one-liners, slammed tables, and the quiet satisfaction of watching a shared Community collapse like a poorly built mabati roof in the rains.
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