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Ebola and politics of trust in healthcare system

By Wanja Maina | Jun. 14, 2026
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Workers from the Uganda Red Cross Society don protective suits as they prepare to evacuate the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Kampala on May 26, 2026. [AFP]

The debate over a proposed Ebola quarantine and preparedness facility in Kenya has evolved into more than a discussion about disease control. It reflects deeper tensions in governance, constitutional rights, devolution, and trust in national decision-making.

What began as a technical proposal for outbreak readiness has become a sensitive issue, raising questions about sovereignty and direction of our health system at a time when citizens already feel pressure from everyday healthcare challenges.

The reported facility in Laikipia County, linked to international cooperation and defended by senior national government officials as an emergency public health measure, sits at the centre of the controversy. Authorities argue that public health law allows urgent interventions without extensive public participation. This has triggered debate, protests in some areas, and legal challenges, with concerns that counties and citizens have not been meaningfully engaged.

For many Kenyans, the issue is inseparable from the condition of the health system. Public hospitals face shortages of medicines, overcrowding, staffing gaps, and uneven service delivery across counties. Against this backdrop, the Ebola facility raises a central question: why prioritise rare disease preparedness when common illnesses such as malaria, TB, and maternal complications remain leading causes of illness and death? 

From a public health perspective, Ebola is a severe and highly lethal disease in parts of Central Africa, particularly the DRC. WHO has reported hundreds of suspected cases and significant deaths in ongoing outbreaks, warning that delayed detection may mean the true scale is larger. Ebola spreads rapidly in weak health systems like those in Kenya and the DRC.

Preparedness infrastructure is designed to enable early detection and containment before outbreaks escalate. The underlying logic is preventive: stopping transmission early is more effective than managing widespread infection. However, public concern persists beyond technical reasoning. Humanitarian organisations in eastern DRC, including IRC, report that funding instability and disruptions in health programming have weakened surveillance systems. Shortages of equipment and staff, and reduced early-warning capacity, have delayed outbreak detection.

Outbreak dynamics, however, are not driven by funding alone. Ebola transmission is influenced by health system strength, insecurity, population movement, and community trust in health authorities. International support, including USAID-funded systems, strengthens surveillance and response capacity, but primarily affects speed and coordination of containment rather than the existence of disease itself.  In Kenya, the immediate concern is governance. Health is a devolved function under the Constitution, meaning counties are primarily responsible for service delivery, including hospitals and local infrastructure. The national government handles policy mainly.

However, discussion of the Ebola facility has been dominated by national officials, with limited visible involvement from county governments. This raises a structural concern about devolution. Even in emergencies, coordination with counties is essential in a decentralized system.

The controversy also raises constitutional questions under Article 43, which guarantees every person the right to the highest attainable standard of health. This raises unresolved practical issues. If a Kenyan contracts Ebola, where would they be treated? Would they be admitted to the facility? Would care be covered by SHA? Without clear communication, uncertainty around access and financing fuels speculation and public anxiety. That uncertainty contributes to a broader trust gap between citizens and institutions. Many Kenyans already question healthcare delivery, transparency, and consistency across counties. When major health projects are announced without visible public or county participation, they risk being perceived as externally influenced or misaligned with domestic priorities.

Ultimately, the Ebola preparedness debate is not only about disease prevention. It is about how Kenya balances emergency response with devolution, how rights translate into practice, and how international partnerships are perceived in a context of mistrust.

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Public Health Preparedness Ebola Facility Debate Health Governance In Kenya Devolution Health
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