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Israel proposes entry ban on travellers from Kenya over Ebola

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 13, 2026
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Israel’s Health Ministry requests temporary entry ban on travelers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and DR Congo due to ongoing Ebola outbreak.

Israel's Ministry of Health has proposed a temporary restriction on the entry of foreign travellers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of measures to prevent the importation of Ebola cases into the country.

In a statement, the ministry said it had asked the Population and Immigration Authority to consider barring entry to individuals who are not Israeli citizens or residents and who had stayed in any of the five countries within 21 days before arriving in Israel.

The proposed measure comes amid growing concerns over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the DRC and confirmed infections in Uganda.

"Following the professional risk assessment, and in order to reduce the risk of importing the disease into Israel as noted, the Ministry of Health has asked the Population and Immigration Authority to consider a temporary restriction on the entry of people who are not Israeli citizens or residents and who stayed during the 21 days before their arrival in one of the following countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Kenya - countries where there is an increased risk of exposure to the disease," read the statement.

According to the ministry, the recommendation for temporary travel restrictions was informed by a risk assessment that considered the spread of the outbreak in the DRC, infections reported in Uganda and the risk of cross-border transmission in the region.

The ministry added that the proposed restrictions are preventive and remain under consideration as part of a broader package of preparedness measures.

"There is no change in guidance for the public at this time," the ministry said.

It further advised against non-essential travel to areas experiencing active Ebola transmission, specifically the DRC and Uganda.

Travellers returning from the affected areas who develop a fever or unusual symptoms within 21 days of their return have been urged to isolate at home, avoid contact with others and immediately contact health authorities.

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Ebola Outbreak DRC Ebola outbreak Israel Travel Ban
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