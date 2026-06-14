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Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position

By Isaac Kalua Green | Jun. 14, 2026
Grieving family members of the 15 schoolgirls who lost their lives in the Utumishi Girls Academy fire break down in tears during a joint memorial service at Gilgil Stadium in Nakuru County.  [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

On Friday, at Gilgil Stadium, Kenya stood before sixteen empty places, facing questions too heavy for microphones.

The prayers rose, songs trembled, leaders stood with families and First Lady Rachel Ruto joined a nation in silence. Yet somewhere in that silence, every parent could hear the whisper: these were not numbers; these were daughters who had been sent to school with uniforms, pocket money, instructions, and dreams, only to return to their families in a way no home should ever receive a child.

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Dormitory Fire Lessons Student Discipline and Parenting Values School Safety Parenting Responsibility Gilgil Stadium Utumishi Girls Memorial
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