Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position

On Friday, at Gilgil Stadium, Kenya stood before sixteen empty places, facing questions too heavy for microphones.
The prayers rose, songs trembled, leaders stood with families and First Lady Rachel Ruto joined a nation in silence. Yet somewhere in that silence, every parent could hear the whisper: these were not numbers; these were daughters who had been sent to school with uniforms, pocket money, instructions, and dreams, only to return to their families in a way no home should ever receive a child.
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