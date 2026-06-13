Why Kenya needs a major development coalition urgently

I have been thinking about why Kenya, unlike other countries that escaped the poverty trap, did not spawn and maintain a stable developmental coalition over the decades. By “developmental coalition” I mean a shared understanding and consensus among the public, civil society, politicians and businesspeople of our national development objectives and how to achieve them.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…