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Why Kenya needs a major development coalition urgently

By Ken Opalo | Jun. 13, 2026

I have been thinking about why Kenya, unlike other countries that escaped the poverty trap, did not spawn and maintain a stable developmental coalition over the decades. By “developmental coalition” I mean a shared understanding and consensus among the public, civil society, politicians and businesspeople of our national development objectives and how to achieve them.

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Related Topics

Vision 2030 Policy Inconsistency Kenya Post Independence Political Fragmentation Kenya Elite Capture And Patronage Politics Developmental Coalition Failure Kenya
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