Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Riggy G's courtroom drama is 'theatre of the absurd' about two suitors and one bride

By Peter Kimani | Jun. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas Rigathi at High Court.[David Gichuru, Standard]

Former Deputy Prezzo Rigathi Gachagua, aka Riggy G, understands a thing or two about performance, what I have in mind here is not the quick tilt of the head, the glitter in the eye, or the flash of the teeth. What I have in mind is his sense of timing.

So, early in the week, when the courtroom was flooded with TV cameras and blinding light, as two lords and a lady delivered a staged reading lasting nine hours, which meandered through a gibberish tale titled “The Ouster,” I instantly thought of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot.”

For those who have forgotten, Beckett’s path-breaking play gave rise to the “theatre of the absurd” genre, which delves into the pointlessness of man’s existence. Similarly, nothing significant happened in the nine-hour reading marathon, and which was delivered in poor diction and near-inaudible sound.

Many esteemed critics quickly, including the ‘boda boda’ riders in Kiambu county dismissed the performance as incoherent and undeserving of the lofty perch that the show was allowed at the High Court gallery. The ‘boda boda’ operators were invited to test the legal arguments for their soundness using the maxim of “ordinary men in the streets.”

In the end, nothing made sense until Riggy G delivered his performance. His platform was not the courtroom, even though his comments wholly and fully focused on the courtroom drama from yester-night. And he was garlanded, not by lawyers in sheep’s wigs, but by handsome men and women, as he responded to the court’s performance.

This is a paraphrase: “I am astounded by last night’s performance regarding my quest for justice in our courts. I wasn’t courting contradictions but clarity. I wasn’t seeking 30 or 50 pieces of silver. I have enough silver, if you know what I mean…

He then tilted his head in that famous manner, and a glint shone in his eye. “The idea that someone is worried about my restoration to my old job is a silly idea. I did not seek such a relief. That’d be akin to two suitors chasing after one comely lady…”

So, if he won’t take cash, or ask for his old job back, then what to do? The two lords and a lady will keep on reading for eternity in this absurdist theatre.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Political Perfomance Court Rulling Judicial Process
.

Latest Stories

Canada held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto
Canada held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto
Football
By Robert Abong'o
2 hrs ago
Ruto's broken promise as record Sh1 trillion local debt looms
National
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"
Ruto's broken promise as local debt now to hit a record Sh1tn
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's broken promise as local debt now to hit a record Sh1tn
More billions flow to State House and Ruto's office 14 months to polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
More billions flow to State House and Ruto's office 14 months to polls
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved