Africa's clean energy future could become tomorrow's waste crisis

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E-waste should not be viewed merely as waste but as an economic opportunity.[ Courtesy/iStock]

Conversations about sustainability often revolve around climate change, plastic pollution and biodiversity loss. But another environmental challenge is quietly gathering pace across Africa, in homes, schools, businesses and villages that are increasingly powered by technology: Electronic waste. In Dol Dol village in Laikipia, a solar home system that once powered lights and charged mobile phones now lies abandoned. The battery is dead, the panel is cracked, and there is nowhere nearby to repair, replace or recycle it. The once symbol of progress has become a reminder of a growing gap in Africa's green transition.

Across the continent, millions of people are gaining access to solar power, mobile phones, batteries, televisions and digital devices that are transforming lives and expanding economic opportunities. Yet few countries have given equal thought to what happens when these products break down, become obsolete or reach the end of their useful lives.

The numbers show the scale of the challenge. The world generated 62 million tonnes of electronic waste in 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally. Less than a quarter was formally collected and recycled. Africa contributes nearly five million tonnes annually, a figure expected to rise as access to digital technologies and clean energy expands. In Kenya alone, e-waste generation has been estimated at more than 50,000 tonnes a year.

If governments and businesses fail to act, the continent risks solving one environmental problem while creating another. The rapid expansion of solar energy and digital connectivity could leave behind mountains of discarded batteries, damaged solar panels, broken appliances and obsolete electronics, many containing hazardous materials that threaten human health and ecosystems.

But there is another way to look at this challenge. E-waste is not simply rubbish waiting to be dumped. It is also a source of jobs, raw materials and new industries. Around the world, repair, refurbishment and recycling have become important parts of the circular economy, extending the life of products and recovering valuable materials that would otherwise be lost.

Instead of importing technologies, using them briefly and discarding them, African economies could capture more value by building industries around collection, repair, component recovery and responsible recycling. Kenya is well placed to lead this transition. The country has become a regional leader in off-grid solar energy, digital innovation and entrepreneurship. It has built impressive networks to distribute technology into underserved communities, but far less attention has been paid to creating systems that bring those products back when they can no longer be used.

This gap has created an opening for a new generation of businesses. Across Kenya, companies are beginning to invest in collecting, repairing and recycling electronic waste, including renewable energy equipment such as solar panels and lithium-ion batteries. These enterprises are proving that waste can become a resource while creating employment opportunities for technicians, collectors, transporters and small-scale entrepreneurs. Yet many of these businesses face the same obstacle: Access to finance. Building recycling plants, establishing collection networks and investing in specialised equipment requires capital that is often difficult to secure in an emerging sector.

Commercial lenders tend to view the industry as high risk despite the long-term economic and environmental benefits it can deliver. Policy also has an important role to play. Kenya's Extended Producer Responsibility regulations, which require manufacturers and importers to take responsibility for products at the end of their lifecycle, are a significant step in the right direction.

But regulation alone will not create a thriving circular economy. Effective enforcement, public awareness and investment in local recycling infrastructure will be equally important. The stakes extend beyond waste management. Countries that build strong repair and recycling industries will reduce dependence on imported raw materials, create skilled jobs and strengthen local manufacturing ecosystems.

They will also help keep valuable resources in circulation instead of sending them to landfills or exporting them abroad for processing. Africa's clean energy transition should not end at installation. Every solar panel, battery, and mobile phone sold today will one day become waste. Countries that invest now in repair, refurbishment, and recycling will avoid tomorrow's waste crisis.