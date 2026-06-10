Gachagua ruling exposes dangerous contradictions

One of the basic principles of constitutional democracy states that a process that violates fundamental rights cannot produce a legitimate outcome. That is so basic that it forms the foundation of modern constitutionalism, administrative justice and the rule of law.
It is, therefore, understandable why many Kenyans are puzzled by the High Court’s decision on the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday.
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