Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The ocean may be world's most undervalued economic asset

By Humphrey Kariuki | Jun. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Few assets contribute more to human prosperity than the ocean.[Courtesy]

Few assets contribute more to human prosperity than the ocean. It regulates the global climate, carries more than 80 per cent of global trade by volume and supports the livelihoods of billions of people. Among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, life below water continues to receive the least financial support, attracting only about 1 per cent of official development assistance. This imbalance reveals how poorly investment priorities reflect our dependence upon the natural systems that sustain modern economies.

It was against this backdrop that governments, ocean experts, investors, policymakers, scientists and conservation leaders gathered at the Monaco Blue Initiative and Blue Economy and Finance Forum last month to discuss issues around financing mechanisms, marine protection and economic development. The biggest underlying question that ran through many of the conversations was how societies should value nature in an era where economic prosperity depends increasingly upon the health of natural systems.

For Africa, this question carries particular significance. The continent's future is often discussed through the lens of its mineral wealth, agricultural potential and extraordinary terrestrial biodiversity, but more than 38,000km of coastline supports communities, industries and ecosystems whose contribution to Africa's prosperity remains consistently undervalued. The tendency to separate conservation from development has contributed to this oversight. In reality, for coastal economies, ecological health and economic wellbeing are often inseparable.

The sea supports commerce, food production and cultural exchange that long predate modern life, while continuing to provide livelihoods for millions of people whose fortunes remain closely tied to the condition of marine ecosystems. For coastal communities, the ocean is neither a policy construct nor an environmental cause, simply a source of daily income, food security and economic opportunity.

This relationship becomes even clearer when viewed through the lens of food systems and employment. Globally, more than 3 billion people rely on fish as a significant source of protein, while fisheries and aquaculture support the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people. In Africa, the fisheries and aquaculture sector is estimated to support more than 12 million livelihoods directly, with millions more benefiting through processing, transport and trade.

Africa's blue economy is already estimated to generate close to US$300 billion annually and support nearly 50 million jobs, placing it among the continent's most significant economic assets. Projections suggest that figure could exceed US$400 billion by 2030, provided investment in sustainable fisheries, coastal tourism, marine transport, renewable energy and ecosystem restoration keeps pace with the opportunity before us. The scale of that opportunity is difficult to ignore. The obvious conclusion is that ecological health and economic prosperity are not competing objectives. Healthy ecosystems strengthen economic resilience, support employment and create conditions for long-term growth.

This understanding was reflected in one of the more encouraging features of the discussions in Monaco, especially the extent to which the traditional distinction between conservation and development is becoming increasingly outdated. For decades, environmental protection was often presented as a constraint upon growth, while economic development was treated as an objective that is independent of ecological considerations. That view is becoming progressively harder to sustain when the evidence demonstrates that nature-positive enterprise underpins food security, supports industries, reduces vulnerability and generates sustainable revenues for business and government alike.

The challenge now is not simply attracting more investment into the blue economy but ensuring that investment reaches the people and places where it can generate lasting impact. If the ocean is truly one of the world's most valuable economic assets, then its future cannot be secured through finance alone. As governments, investors and institutions seek to further unlock the promise of the blue economy at the Mombasa Forum in June, they would do well to remember that sustainable prosperity is built not only on healthy ecosystems but on strong partnerships between people and nature.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Blue Economy Marine Ecosystems Sustainable Development Climate Regulation
.

Latest Stories

New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
Business
By Esther Dianah
3 hrs ago
Deal at last! MPs, senators agree to allocate counties Sh428 billion
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Reducing tax burden on formal workers won't hurt State revenues
Opinion
By Grace Omondi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved