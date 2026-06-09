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Kenya's Budget Paradox: Are we spending too much or too little?

By Dennis Kabaara | Jun. 9, 2026

National Treasury CS John Mbadi holds the budget briefcase, June 12, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

This Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi will present in Parliament the 2026 National Budget Statement for the 2026/27 fiscal year that begins in about three weeks from today.

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