Why we're blind fans of village political parties

DCP Secretary General John Methu, during a media briefing, condemned the establishment of the Ebola quarantine in Nanyuki. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

KADU Asili, a party domiciled at the Coast and best known for its obscurity, has rediscovered its voice.

Like a bird that finds grain after a long dry spell, its leader Mudzo Nzili, a former trade unionist, now claims President William Ruto is recycling old projects and selling them to the region as his own. It’s his right to speak.