Why we're blind fans of village political parties

KADU Asili, a party domiciled at the Coast and best known for its obscurity, has rediscovered its voice.
Like a bird that finds grain after a long dry spell, its leader Mudzo Nzili, a former trade unionist, now claims President William Ruto is recycling old projects and selling them to the region as his own. It’s his right to speak.
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