How politicised public service and toothless Parliament have failed us

Kenya’s Public Service Commission (PSC) was meant to be the constitutional bulwark against patronage. Article 234 of the Constitution gave it sweeping powers: recruit on merit, enforce values and principles, and shield the bureaucracy from political capture.
Sixty-four years after independence, that promise lies in ruins. The Public Service remains a patronage machine that is bloated, inefficient and ruinously expensive while the very parliamentary committee charged with overseeing the PSC has become its enabler rather than its enforcer.
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