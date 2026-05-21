Address these challenges that are slowing down TVET's progress

Address the challenges slowing down TVET’s progress urgently
The government has popularised technical and vocational (TVET ) training. The institutions have even seen students shunning universities and opting for technical and vocational training in various diploma education areas of specialisation. Currently the institutions teem with over 700,000 learners across various disciplines. This is good considering the shortage of skilled manpower in these institutions.
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