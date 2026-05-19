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Budget debate has moved beyond taxes to accountability and growth

By Dennis Kabaara | May. 19, 2026
Budget briefcase on display. [File, Standard]

As our current Budget preparation season enters its final month, with the Budget Statement set to be delivered on Thursday, June 11, it is evident that public engagement is at its highest ever point in the life of this nation.

A lifetime ago, the Budget speech was read against a backdrop of speculation, stockouts and hoarding in high anticipation of tax, and hence retail price, hikes.

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Public Debt Kenya Kenya Budget 2026/27 Finance Bill Kenya Economic Growth vs Taxation
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