Budget debate has moved beyond taxes to accountability and growth

As our current Budget preparation season enters its final month, with the Budget Statement set to be delivered on Thursday, June 11, it is evident that public engagement is at its highest ever point in the life of this nation.
A lifetime ago, the Budget speech was read against a backdrop of speculation, stockouts and hoarding in high anticipation of tax, and hence retail price, hikes.
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