Understanding the career options under the CBE system

Kenya’s education system has undergone major transformation since independence, most notably through the A-Level and 8-4-4 systems. Currently, Kenya is implementing the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which focuses on a learner-centred, competency-driven approach.
Certain questions around the pathways and career choices in the new system abound. This article dissects CBE with a focus on the various pathways. It also proposes policy measures necessary to make CBE adaptable for the benefit of learners and other stakeholders.
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