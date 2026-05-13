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Understanding the career options under the CBE system

By Dr Isabellah Wainaina and Prof Moni Wekesa | May. 13, 2026
Daisy Centre and School Bukura Computer Science Facilitator Harrison Michael Shikuku, engaging students in a hands-on robotics session on March 4, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kenya’s education system has undergone major transformation since independence, most notably through the A-Level and 8-4-4 systems. Currently, Kenya is implementing the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which focuses on a learner-centred, competency-driven approach.

Certain questions around the pathways and career choices in the new system abound. This article dissects CBE with a focus on the various pathways.  It also proposes policy measures necessary to make CBE adaptable for the benefit of learners and other stakeholders. 

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