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The rent-a-stress economy blowing into a full-scale economic liquidity crisis

By James Mungai | May. 13, 2026
A healthy financial system must help people build assets and stability, not just permanent dependency. [iStockphoto]

In Kenya today, a quiet tragedy is unfolding: citizens are working harder than ever, yet they are drowning financially.

Behind the relentless “hustle” lies a brutal reality where both the State and the lending ecosystem have created a trap rather than a springboard for wealth.

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