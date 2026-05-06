Economic Survey fails to explain reasons for Ruto's unmet targets

Kenya’s 2026 Economic Survey. [Courtesy, Standard]

If, beyond their defensive response to tough headlines, the Kenya Kwanza administration doesn’t believe what the 2026 Economic Survey said about our economy in 2025, then what will they think when they learn that the IMF’s latest 2026 projections put Angola’s oil economy back above Kenya’s diversified one, relegating us from 6th to 7th in Africa; from 3rd to 4th in Sub-Saharan Africa?

For the record, these projections also place, guess who, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 8th position overall, now suddenly ahead of both Ethiopia and Ghana. The actual numbers, which you will not hear about in official speeches soon, are Angola at US$152 billion, Kenya US$147 billion, DRC US$123 billion, Ethiopia US$122 billion and Ghana US$118 billion.