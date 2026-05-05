Is Kang'ata's decision to ditch UDA a smart move?

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Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata addresses the press at Flamingo Towers, Nairobi, May 3, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

In the circumstances, I believe Governor Irungu Kang’ata made a smart political move to publicly declare the end of political ties with President William Ruto’s UDA. Here in Mt Kenya region, leaders follow the people, not the other way round. And the fact of the matter is the mountain has walked away from Ruto and anything UDA. As a good politician, Kang’ata had to do what was right for his political survival. The Governor will no longer have to give many explanations whenever he skips functions or political rallies mobilised by UDA because the outfit is no longer popular in Mt Kenya. So pulling out of UDA early enough was a good move that will allow him adequate time and opportunity to align with the political direction the region decides to take, because defending his seat is obviously top on his priority list. No politician, especially one who has worked for the electorate, would want to lose their seat on the account of leaning towards the wrong political party. The majority of Mt Kenya residents feel UDA is the wrong outfit and Kang’ata should not suffer collateral damage.

Kamau Wa Waithira, DCP Strategist, Murang’a County