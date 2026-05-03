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Leaders should build history Kenya will be proud to read

By Isaac Kalua Green | May. 3, 2026
A section of Mombasa road submerged in Water near the JKIA underpass after a heavy downpour that has led to flash floods on the road on May 1, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard] 

Many Kenyans think history is what dead stones remember. Greece recently taught me that history is what living leaders write every day. In 2025, Greece recorded nearly 38 million inbound visitors, many walking through preserved memories.

During the same period, Kenya welcomed about 2.5 million tourists. Standing at the Acropolis, near the Areopagus where the Apostle Paul spoke, I asked myself what Kenya is writing. Paul converted very few people in Athens. Many mocked him, some listened, and a few believed, including Dionysius and Damaris.

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