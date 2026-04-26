Bodily scars that tell the story of liberation struggle for nations

Siaya Governor James Orengo speaking to journalists on 24th April 2026 at Kisumu International Airport. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

I am not sure who will leave Kisumu today with injuries that will later turn into scars. It could happen if the threats that have been issued in the course of the week - that no political rally should happen in Kisumu - are anything to go by.

If physical bodies are ever singled out and asked to tell their story as part of history, their narratives may offer compelling lessons and an enduring record for society.