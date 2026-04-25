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Will Lenacapavir be the silver bullet in fight against HIV?

By Simon Mwangi | Apr. 25, 2026
What you need to know about the new anti-HIV jab (Photo: Getty Images)

In 2016, Kenya was hailed as a global pioneer for rolling out daily Oral PrEP. Fast forward to 2026, and the data tells a more sobering story. According to the NSDCC 2025 Report, new HIV infections in Kenya surged by 19 per cent last year, reaching 20,000 cases.

Despite having initiated over 544,000 people on oral PrEP, we have hit a structural ceiling. The "daily pill" model is failing our most vulnerable.

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PrEP Drug New HIV Infections NSDCC 2025 Report Lenacapavir Drug
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