Rethinking HR policy on annual leave days and the burden of reproductive Labor

It is a sunny afternoon, and I am going about my duties at my workstation when my phone rings. It is the father of my children, informing me that our domestic manager has left without notice. It is about 3:00 pm , the time my daughter is dropped off from school. I rush to the HR office to apply for three days’ leave. My immediate priority is to get home, as he has already returned to work. The second is to begin the frantic process of finding a replacement.

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