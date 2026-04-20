Campaigning politicians must be careful not to incite violence

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses the Linda Mwananchi rally at Mazembe Grounds in Nakuru City, on April 19, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The political atmosphere is becoming charged almost a year to the next General Election. Politicians' use of unorthodox methods to elective positions should not be tolerated. While campaigning is expected in a democratic society, what is worrying about the current early campaigns is the tension witnessed during the rallies.

The most recent incident that occurred on April 11 has raised a big debate. In the wee hours, the Southern Bypass was held hostage by goons. Later on in the day, Kikuyu town witnessed running battles as police disrupted the planned opposition rally.

The first signs of campaign violence occurred in Kitengela and Kisii. Coming immediately after the infamous Gen Z protests, the loss of lives and property in subsequent demonstrations has been alarming.

Kenya has a lot to reflect on as we approach the 2027 elections. There is both national and regional history that has shaped who we are as a nation. It is senseless for one to do the same thing over and over again while expecting different results. Peace should not be taken for granted.

In 1994, approximately 800,000 people were slaughtered in the Rwanda genocide. The bloodletting was sparked by incitement spread through the media. Hate speech is a problem that persists in Kenya. Hate speech is any language that seeks to exclude others due to their identity. The parameters can be race, ethnicity, gender, economic classes, or political affiliation.

In the same decade, Kenya witnessed a spate of tribal clashes, especially in the Rift Valley. These led to loss of lives, property and mistrust between ethnic groups. People who had lived cordially suddenly turned into bitter rivals. The 2017/8 Post-Election Violence was the climax of this animosity. More than 1,000 people lost their lives and hundreds of thousands were uprooted from their homes. The role of the media was once again evident in the spread of inciting remarks.

Several leaders continue to engage in hate speech which they defend as freedom of speech. Article 10 of the Constitution defines hate speech and outlines its penalties. However, implementation is lacking as the political elite appear to be protected.

In the run-up to the 2022 elections, the common terms were hustler and dynasty in what appeared to be a class distinction between those who championed the interests of the proletariat versus those who defended the bourgeoisie. The leaders seemed to have been inspired by Marxist ideas. No wonder then that demonstrations followed after the increased taxation. What was being witnessed was very different from the promises made before the elections. What followed was a fallout and a handshake. The then deputy president was impeached and the Opposition leader given space in the government.

The entry of a second force into the official opposition party has resulted into a split that has left members divided. The Edwin Sifuna wing of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)and the Oburu Oginga-led group are now rivals in the contest for succession. Those who believe in the UDA, ODM cooperation argue that the party should not field a presidential candidate. Besides ODM, there is also the United Opposition, which has been heavily criticising the government.

Our leaders should be very careful as they address their supporters. There are several groups of emotionally charged citizens who include the youth, the so-called ‘mama mboga’, the Opposition, and the sympathisers of the impeached deputy president. The stakes are high as the groups either chant 'one term' or 'two term'. It might appear to be harmless, but the past is like an ulcer. All it needs is a slight scratch for it to be a fresh reality. The country cannot afford to be held hostage every election cycle.

There is evidence that the uncertainty causes panic and overall decline in the economy. Both internal and international investors pause to evaluate the stability of the country leading to losses. The government should boost confidence in the democratic process by empowering the electoral commission and respecting the will of the people.

Public participation in key decision-making and is enshrined in the Constitution. It is also another area which lacks political goodwill but which can help reduce tension. Policymakers should use civic education to sensitise the public and to make it discerning and not emotional recipients of messages. Language is used for control as the leaders either convince or dissuade their listeners.

An educated population can easily understand the intentions and will not be enticed to fight other races, ethnic communities or political groups. Leaders should be held accountable for their speech, and for any hate crimes that arise from their provocation.

Finally, the media has a key role to spearhead national healing efforts. Tribal and political divisions must be countered by positive messages. Nationhood and patriotism should be the key to the end of election related tension.