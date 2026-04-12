Trump's war to erode Arab world global influence and its petrodollar

Donald Trump, a self-assured political operator, compares himself to Jesus and has reportedly said positive things about Adolf Hitler. He likes playing dangerously by daring to do the unexpected.
Among his desires is to curb the Arabs/Muslims' global influence and to reduce them to that lamentable position that they found themselves in after the 15th-century Spanish ‘Reconquista’.
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