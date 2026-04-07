Political theatre is distracting citizens from serious issues

President Ruto and Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Kenyan politics has, over time, evolved into an elaborate theatre production, complete with recurring characters, dramatic plot twists, public feuds, and carefully staged confrontations. From high-profile impeachments to sensational Senate showdowns, the political arena is replete with one dramatic show after another, often with little sense to carry it, but entertaining and riveting nonetheless. The result is a citizenry kept in a constant state of distraction, denied the clarity needed to make informed and conscious political decisions.

The impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua marked a significant starting point in this ongoing political drama, and with good reason. It must have felt to those in power as if, out of the blue, the Kenyan populace had decided to take politics seriously. Where, in the past, protests over the cost of living had been undermined by leaders' personal political agendas, 2024 brought with it a new style of protest that was laser-focused on the goal of rejecting the punitive Finance Bill. The people needed drama to distract them, and they needed it right away. And so, Gachagua was summarily dismissed on a whim, right when discussions on the cost of living had hit a fever pitch.