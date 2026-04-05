Holy Week reflections on holiness, justice, and responsibility

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Catholic faithful march along Kisii - Kilgoris road during a Way of the Cross procession. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

As we mark the end of Holy Week and prepare our hearts for the resurrection of Christ, it is fitting to ask: Who is the holy God we worship? Why did He die for us? And what does His holiness require of us? Isaiah’s vision offers one of the clearest answers in all of Scripture to the question of God’s holiness.

“In the year that King Uzziah died,” Isaiah writes, “I saw the Lord, high and lifted, seated on His throne...” Confronted with this vision, Isaiah did not congratulate himself. Instead, he cried out in despair: “Woe is me.” The holiness of God exposed the frailty and uncleanness of man.

What did Isaiah see that left him undone? He saw more than power; he beheld the beauty of God’s character. He encountered a holiness that is not cold distance but moral perfection; not mere might but purity, mercy, goodness, and glory.

The scripture makes clear that God’s rule is not arbitrary: “Righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne.” Wherever God reigns, justice and righteousness must follow.

This truth matters because humanity was created in the image of God. If the God we worship is holy, just, righteous, merciful, and good, then His people cannot be indifferent to injustice, cruelty, oppression, or falsehood. To know God truly is to be summoned into resemblance.

But what, then, is justice? In biblical thought, justice means giving what is right and due in the sight of God. It refuses to twist truth, exploit weakness, or favour power at the expense of the defenceless.

Justice is not vengeance, noise, or partisan advantage; it is moral order in action. It entails fair judgment, honest dealings, truthful speech, and the defence of those who would otherwise be crushed.

And what is righteousness? Righteousness is rightness before God, expressed in both character and conduct. It is inward integrity that produces outward faithfulness. A righteous person does not merely avoid scandal; such a person loves truth, honours neighbour, and walks uprightly even when there is no applause.

Justice often describes what is owed within relationships and communities; righteousness describes the moral condition that makes such justice possible. The two belong together. Without righteousness, justice becomes selective and performative. Without justice, righteousness becomes private, sentimental, and detached from human suffering.

Isaiah’s cry of “woe is me” also teaches another lesson: before we can demand justice from the world, we must first allow the holiness of God to judge us.

The vision of God humbles the soul. It strips away religious pride. It reminds us that the fight for justice must not be fueled by self-righteousness, but by repentance.

What does it mean to stand for justice and righteousness in modern times? It means telling the truth in an age that profits from distortion.

It means refusing manipulation in all spheres of life. It means defending widows, orphans, children, the poor, migrants, the disabled, the sick, the unemployed, and all who lack power. It means applying laws fairly and that leadership is measured not by status but by service.

So, as we remember the passion of Christ and await Easter joy, may we not admire holiness from a distance. May we allow it to search us, humble us, cleanse us, and send us. May we become the kind of people who reflect the goodness of God in public and in private.