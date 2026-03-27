Prezzo Ruto 'red-carded' by youth, even before the whistle is blown

Courtesy

Before “Niko Kadi” became a national fad, I heard a striking quip that older Kenyans need to hear a little more: Young Kenyans are not interested in mobilising older folks to vote. They are only keen on getting their peers to the ballot.

I thought this was a foolish and arrogant attitude because, as Ngugi wa Thiong’o, my departed friend, advised, Gen-Z patriots should reckon that one does not become a revolutionary by being born into a generation. It’s one’s deeds that turn one into a revolutionary.