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Prezzo Ruto 'red-carded' by youth, even before the whistle is blown

By Peter Kimani | Mar. 27, 2026
Courtesy

Before “Niko Kadi” became a national fad, I heard a striking quip that older Kenyans need to hear a little more: Young Kenyans are not interested in mobilising older folks to vote. They are only keen on getting their peers to the ballot.

I thought this was a foolish and arrogant attitude because, as Ngugi wa Thiong’o, my departed friend, advised, Gen-Z patriots should reckon that one does not become a revolutionary by being born into a generation. It’s one’s deeds that turn one into a revolutionary.

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“Niko Kadi” Prezzo Bill Ruto Kenyan Gen-Z 2027 General Election
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