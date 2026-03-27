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Wiperman Kalonzo loses his cool as Tuju is apprehended 'home and away'

By Peter Kimani | Mar. 27, 2026
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Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the G-7 women empowerment forum at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos town on August 16, 2024. [File, Standard]

After nearly 40 years in the public limelight, for the large part as a lightweight because he hasn’t eaten anything that doesn’t belong to him, save for that Yatta farm that has been bickered about by fellow politicians, Wiperman Kalonzo Musyoka has cultivated an image of a calm, urbane, and suave politician.

This curated image collapsed this week when Wiperman was recorded shouting at one of the officers dispatched to arrest former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju for some unstated offences. I have no idea what could have irritated Wiperman so, but his voice came down to regular levels the following day to respond to Prezzo Bill Ruto, who had declared some unnamed matapeli were circling Tuju, like scavengers.

Wiperman was animated as he offered his response. If scavengers were lurking in the air, positioning themselves to feast on what would become of Tuju’s estate, Kalonzo charged, Prezzo Ruto was the top scavenger holding the property title in his mouth. He prayed for the release of the said title from Prezzo Ruto’s mouth.

I have no idea what’s going on in the life of Tuju, because so many versions are in circulation, but since the man is unwell, one can only sympathise with him and wish him a quick recovery. As for those purporting he was hiding in his own house, they should be reminded that Tuju’s not pea-brained.

One doesn’t hide in his house; he lives there. And I don’t think any statutes prohibit one from hibernating in one’s own house, should he wish to, and staying out of view.

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Wiperman Kalonzo Musyoka Wiperman Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju Prezzo Bill Ruto
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