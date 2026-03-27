Lessons from Raila as Orange party holds its first NDC without him

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ODM leader Late Raila Odinga speaks during a past NEC before the fallout that led to the exit of some officials, including then Deputy Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi.[File, Standard]

Starting and sustaining a political party is challenging, requiring patience, sacrifice, and resilience. On March 27, 2026, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will hold its first National Delegates Conference (NDC) without its founder, Raila Amolo Odinga ('Baba'), who played a central role in shaping the party over nearly two decades.

The NDC also coincides with ongoing coalition talks with the UDA towards a broad-based government. These factors will influence both the conference outcomes and the 2027 elections. Moving forward, ODM will need to adapt and build on the guiding principles established by Baba to remain stable and relevant.

Resilience is vital for building a stable ODM. Political shifts in Kenya are unpredictable, but Baba managed them effectively. ODM gained momentum soon after it was founded in 2005, following a successful constitutional referendum.

In 2007, ODM dominated seven of eight regions, won the most parliamentary seats, and won three by-elections despite controversy over NARC's victory announcement. The party later formed a major coalition for the 2022 elections, narrowly losing to President William Ruto by about 200,000 votes. Navigating alliances at critical moments highlights Baba’s resilience that can inspire the current party leadership.

Forgiveness and reconciliation are essential in politics to achieve unity. Baba consistently prioritised public interest, peace, and inclusive governance. He cooperated with President Daniel arap Moi, who once detained him, President Mwai Kibaki, who he believed stole his victory in 2007, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who insulted him, and President William Ruto, a recent rival. By working with all four presidents, Raila strengthened ODM as an active and adaptable party. Current ODM leadership can learn from his example.

Image and integrity are equally important. People don't just support affluence or wealth; they vote for leadership and character. Baba recognised this and carefully selected and developed leaders with strong integrity and public image to represent the party. For example, the current Party Leader, Oburu Odinga, was chosen for his qualities. Raila also stood by Gladys Wanga during the Homa Bay gubernatorial elections, and today, Wanga shines as a leader demonstrating Baba's commitment to choosing effective leadership.

Raila backed Moses Kajwang, an accomplished IT specialist, to become Homa Bay Senator, who now chairs the County Public Accounts Committee in Parliament. Additionally, Raila picked resilient and skilled individuals like Millie Odhiambo and Otiende Amolo from the legal sector, as well as Ababu Namwamba, who later became a prominent Secretary General for the ODM.

Image and integrity were key considerations even for those awarded the ODM ticket. The party must protect its reputation diligently; scandals and unmet promises can erode trust among the people. To lead successfully, the party must earn trust and inspire hope for all groups, including the youth, the elderly, and those less advantaged.

Mobilisation takes bravery. It’s not just about filling stadiums with supporters; it’s about daring to reach new groups, speaking to the youth, women, and those who often feel left out. The NDC showed courage in reshaping itself. ODM now faces the same test and should be bold enough to grow beyond its traditional base.

And at the heart of it all is people power. A party is nothing without the energy of ordinary citizens. The NDC tapped into that grassroots strength, and ODM must do the same. Democracy is carried by everyday people who believe their voices matter. ODM’s challenge is to turn that energy into real influence, not just campaign slogans.

So, will ODM take on these tough lessons? The die is cast. For now, it rides on the idea of a broad-based government, which is a good step toward inclusion. But beyond that, we must ask: What kind of ODM do we want? One that is resilient, reconciled, credible, brave, and powered by the people. That conversation is for another day, but the lessons are already clear.